West Texas drivers brave wet, snowy roads as storm blows in

As snow rains down on West Texas, roads are going to be more treacherous than usual.

But, even still, some truckers are braving the conditions.

A lot of truckers will still keep on their routes including one man who said he planned to drive all the way to El Paso Tuesday night.

He said he’s seen a few winter storms like this in his career and knows what it takes to make it home safely.

“It’s scary, but if you just reduce your speed,” Professional Driver Bryan Hill said. “You have to keep your distance and you have to think about safety. Our motto is 'safety, why risk it?'”

The Midland-Odessa highways and loops were treated by TxDOT Tuesday morning to fight ice buildup, but its best to drive under the assumption your road hasn’t been treated out of caution.

The best way to avoid a wreck is to make sure you double your usual stopping distance, slow down and, of course, if you don’t feel comfortable driving, just pull over.