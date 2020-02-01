West Texas cooks compete to be BBQ champion

Cooks from across the Permian Basin came out to the Ector County Coliseum and showed off their skills for a chance to win the championship of all barbecue competition.

The grand cash payout for the winner of the competition is for $5,000 dollars.

For the 3rd annual year the City of Odessa held its West Texas BBQ Cook Off for chefs all around the Permian Basin.

Cooks who competed this weekend showed off their best brisket, pork ribs, and of course chicken.

David Lay, a contestant and owner of Bad Boyz BBQ said this cook-off is a fun way for Texans to come together and share different recipes.

"Texas is huge on BBQ anyways. So when you get to come out here and compete against other BBQers you get to meet them and see what they do and maybe you can learn from that and better your BBQ so it is all in fun a lot of good competition out here,” said Lay.

