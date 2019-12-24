West Texas company feeds troopers for Christmas Eve

This Christmas Eve, one West Texas company is spreading holiday cheer with food to those who put their lives on the line.

Javier Bejarano is the owner of Texas Roof System and said people can’t always rely on the man with the bag to spread holiday cheer.

This is the main reason why he brought together volunteers from his company to serve a Christmas lunch to troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“These guys got to cover a large area. They put their lives on the line. If you think about it DPS is really underappreciated through the fact that you see how many wrecks and how many accidents there are here,” said Bejarano.

Over 70 troopers were served a plate filled with ribeye’s, potato salad and beans.

A gesture, Bejarano said is small compared to the sacrifice each DPS trooper goes through in their line of work.

“I saw a lot of people that were donating a lot of food to OPD and Ector County Sheriff's Office. One of the troopers here is my neighbor so I reached out to him and said, “hey why don't I come out here today and donate my time and cook a nice meal for you guys,” said Bejarano.

Bejarano has served the Permian Basin for the past 15-year and said he wanted to put this cook out together because many of these troopers can’t spend the holidays with their loved ones.

“I figured this was a way back give the community. I feel like I am paying it forward by helping out DPS and by me helping DPS, they help out the community,” said Bejarano.

He said it’s important to support first responders and the gesture does not always have to be grand.

