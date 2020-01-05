West Texas business owners need help locating their stolen truck

Local business owners are asking for the community’s help in piecing together a robbery.

For the past 35 years, Dee Zamora has owned and operated ‘Top Boss Roofing’ in Ector County with her husband.

She said she never expected to get a call that her prized business was broken into and partially destroyed by a total stranger.

“Worried and scared, I thought they have broken into the office and took what was in there and I started looking around and noticed the truck was missing,” said Zamora.

Zamora said the robbery happened late Saturday evening and it was all caught on their security camera.

In order to escape from the property, the suspect rammed their white Dodge pickup truck into their fence. The truck is now missing.

She tells CBS7 News that there’s about $10,000 thousand dollars worth of damage and stolen property.

Zamora only hopes the person who did this really needed the truck, metal and other stolen property.

“I hope you really needed that truck and if anything you should have come to me and asked me and I probably would have given it to you,” said Zamora.

According to Zamora, this is an open investigation and anyone with information is free to reach out to her personally.

After her own business was victim to a robber, Zamora just wants to remind West Texans to take security seriously and listen to what camera apps are telling you.

“Our camera kept going off. I just started ignoring it because it kept bing, bing, all the time. It gets annoying after a while because sometimes it’s just cars. We are lucky if we get our truck back and if we do it will probably be in pieces because every time someone steals a vehicle its always in a wreck,” said Zamora.

