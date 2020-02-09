West Texas animal lovers fix their pets

Local pet owners did their part over the weekend to help stop the spread of unwanted litters and disease in the Permian Basin.

Fix West Texas with the help of Pet Vet Relief put together its low-cost, spay, neuter and vaccination clinic.

According to organizers at their last event, they helped spay and neuter close to 400 pets in the Permian Basin.

This weekend organizers said they beat that number by fixing close to 600 pets.

Karen Patterson with Fix West Texas said pet owners and their furry friends know the importance of getting spayed or neutered but sometimes due to high vet prices this simple task can be impossible.

"Here in West Texas, we have a huge overpopulation problem. We simply do not have enough homes for all the puppies and kittens that are born. That is part of the reason why we are doing this. We want to limit the number of strays and the number that get turned into the animal shelter,” said Patterson.

Fix West Texas wants to invite pet owners to their next low-cost spay and neuter event, which will be next month in Odessa.