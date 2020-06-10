West Texas Warbirds stiff arm COVID-19 and prepare for 2021 season

2020 was to be a big year for the West Texas Warbirds indoor football team, but the Warbirds inaugural season was intercepted by COVID-19.

Before the season got started, the team ran into issues getting their uniforms from China because of the coronavirus.

Then when the virus hit the US, that forced the season to be cancelled by the Champions Indoor Football league.

“It stinks that the COVID-19 crisis wiped it out, but you know it is what it is,” Co-Owner and General Manager Leif Kertis said. Public safety, player safety, and everyone’s safety was paramount. Getting people back to work and getting the oil industry going and getting the Odessa economy going was far more important than just playing a game to play.”

Although the Warbirds didn’t even get to lineup for kickoff this season, Co-Owner and General Manager Leif Kertis says keeping a professional indoor football team here in the Permian Basin makes as much sense as running the ball on the goal line.

“The Roughnecks first started her in 2004, 2008, and those were great years,” Kertis said. “Things were done correctly. You know, they were packing the house every weekend. You know, it’s the home of Friday Night Lights. When people think Texas football, the Permian Basin still comes to mind. So it’s just one of those things where it just makes sense.”

And while COVID-19 deserves to be penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, the Warbirds must move forward and soar into the 2021 season headstrong.

“Whenever our first game is we can start practicing two weeks before hand. We’re going to be able to, in 2021, get the fans really what they deserve.”

