West Texas Food Bank has its busiest month in 35 years

May was the busiest month ever for the West Texas Food Bank in its entire 35-year history.

The food bank announced that it handed out just shy of one million pounds of food during the month of May.

That food went to about 25,000 different homes across 19 counties.

On top of those staggering numbers, the food bank says that up to 74% of the West Texans it's serving now have never had to turn to a food bank or pantry before.

