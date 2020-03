Local layoffs and furloughs are putting extra pressure on the West Texas Food Bank's supply of food.

The Food Bank has had to cancel many of its fundraisers and is not able to divert staff from assembling food boxes to processing donated items.

Right now, the WTFB is accepting monetary donations. Click here to help them out:



WEST TEXAS FOOD BANK WEBSITE.

WEST TEXAS FOOD BANK FACEBOOK PAGE.