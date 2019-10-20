West Texans walk to remember

In honor of breast cancer awareness month people across the Permian Basin got together to honor those who have battled the deadly disease.

Gifts of Hope held their 10th annual, ‘Pink the Park,” at Grafa park in Midland on Saturday.

Fatima Castillo with Gifts of Hope said the event was created to give support to those battling breast cancer, honor the survivors and remember those who have lost their battles.

The event was free and open to the public. They wanted to continue to put this event together in order to give people in West Texas a chance to learn more about resources offered in the Tall City.

“So many people in our community have been affected by cancer, itself. It’s just really great that we have an event like this where they can come and they can celebrate their journey. They can hear stories of other survivors and they can just build community,” said Castillo.

Castillo said it's important to remember and never forget those who have battled cancer.

She also talked about the importance of being cautious on how speak to those who are on a journey.