West Texans safely dispose of their unused and unwanted medications

According to experts, one city in the Permian Basin ranks number 15 for opioid related deaths.

The Drug Enforcement Agency and other local organizations around West Texas helped the community dispose of expired, unused and unwanted medications.

This is one of the reasons why organizers say people all over West Texas had the chance to turn in their unused medication safely and properly during, ‘National Drug Take Back Day’ over the weekend.

Organizers said this is the first year the DEA is accepting vaping products during their annual, ‘Drug Take Back Day.’

They want to emphasize the importance that vaping products are not accepted at local drop boxes, this service was only available during, ‘National Drug Take Back Day.’

Sara Hinshaw, one of the event organizers said if people were not able to bring their medication to the annual event they are not out of luck.

She said they can always drop off their medications at either the Midland County Sheriff’s Office or the Odessa Police Department.

“It is the perfect time to get those medications out so we can help get them off the streets, get them out of our cabinets. Also, safely disposes of them, instead of throwing them down the toilet, or through the sinks or even cat litter or coffee grounds that we do not recommend that,” said Hinshaw.

Hinshaw said it's always important to keep medicine cabinets empty because you never know who is going into your house looking for a quick fix.