West Texans remember those who have served

On Sunday, West Texans had the opportunity to either walk or run for those who those who have served our country.

The 3rd annual, “Run for a Cause.”

Stephen Stallings ran in the annual ‘Run for a Reason,’ because he wanted to offer a little support to those who serve in our country's military.

“We owe everything to them, for our freedom, number one. It is just a small way we can express our appreciation,” said Stallings.

Stallings was one of the winners in the men's 5K and he said his run helped benefit ‘Honor our Troops,” an organization which helps service members.

“Just everyday things like accidents and places where they respond and help people in trouble. It is just a really good thing that we need to remember and not forget. This was a way to remember that and give them some appreciation,” said Stallings.

According to Pastor Neil Rogers one of the organizer of the event, this year’s annual run had 675 runners.

He said each of the runners helped raise $30,000 dollars which will go towards making care packages for service member’s overseas.

“Service men and women feel like we have forgotten about them. They feel like people have just sent them overseas and forgot that they are there. Sending a care package in an opportunity for us to show we have not forgotten about them,” said Rogers.

Stalling said this run is important because the cause shows appreciation to military members who feel forgotten.

He said while he was running he was reminded by the sacrifice people in the armed services make on the daily basis.

“We each got a dog tag when we finished the race. Which has the name of someone in the military. The person I got is in Germany. It is someone we can pray for and keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” said Stallings.

Stalling said he wants to remind the community to always say thank you and appreciate those who are in uniform.