West Texans lose power after storms

Thousands of people throughout West Texas waited for their power to come back on after storms caused an outage.

Oncore Electric Delivery said lightning struck late Wednesday night before the holiday causing enough damage to turn lights off throughout the area.

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday night, Oncore said more than 6,000 meters in Midland and Odessa lost power, affecting roughly twelve-thousand people.

Oncore officials said anyone who is still without power should be back up and running by Thursday night.

Anyone who wants updates on repairs can visit Oncore’s website for more details.

