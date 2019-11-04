West Texans learn the importance of rocks and minerals

People around the Permian Basin had the chance to see the beauty that can be found in rocks and minerals.

The Midland Gem and Mineral Society held their 57th annual, ‘Rock and Jewelry Show’ at the brand new Bush Convention Center.

The show offered people a chance to learn about the different types of rocks, minerals and fossils that can be found all over the world.

Raymond Bosewell, an organizer of the event said there is a gem for everyone at the show and every single gem comes with their own special properties.

“Every cut on a rock reveals something unique and individual and I only know of one other thing that is unique and individual and that’s people,” said Bosewell.

Bosewell wants to encourage anyone interested in learning more about gems and minerals to visit their shop, which is located in Midland.