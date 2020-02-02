West Texans honor a special part of American History

Over the weekend, West Texans had the chance to see and honor a special part of American History.

The United States Honor Flag made its way through the Permian Basin giving people passing by a chance to honor, educate and inspire others.

This flag is special because shortly after the September 11th attacks, it was given to Chris Heisler and ever since he has been traveling the country allowing people to pay their respects.

The Honor Flag will be making a stop in El Paso on February 3rd, 2020.

"When we arrive in a community like this, it is always very special. We have something tangible that they can see, they can feel, they understand that a single piece of American history is in their community and it is a vibrant piece of American history,” said Heisler.

Heisler wants to encourage the community to always support those in uniform because they are always there to answer the call.