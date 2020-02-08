West Texans go fishing

Local families had the chance to come together and show off their best fishing skills right in West Texas.

The City of Odessa held its annual 'Take me Fishing' event at Comanche Trail Park.

The City of Odessa held its annual 'Take me Fishing' event at Comanche Trail Park.

Every year, the city along with the help of local organizations fill the pond with fish for families in the Permian Basin to go out and spend time together with their fishermen rods.

According to Cori Branscum with City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department, events like ‘Take me Fishing’ give Odessans the chance to come together and grow the community.

"We want to provide free or low-cost events as often as possible. Our goal is to get people out in the parks out of their houses and into the sunshine have a good time. The focus is family and just providing an opportunity for them to enjoy,” said Branscum.

The City of Odessa wants to remind West Texans to always follow the rules and regulations while fishing at the city ponds.

