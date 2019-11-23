West Texans give back before Thanksgiving holiday

People in the Permian Basin who are still trying to find a way to give back before sitting down with their family, friends, and loved ones for a special Thanksgiving meal, still have a chance.

HVAC Experts along with the help from Raza Style Siempre put together a food drive to benefit Harmony Home, a center for families that have been victims to child abuse.

Carrie Bronaugh with Harmony Home said the food drive which was outside Market Street in Odessa and was organized to give families in need a proper Thanksgiving meal.

"I cannot speak enough highly about the people in Odessa and the community support we have always received. No matter what it is, that our families need all we have to do is ask and there is a huge outpouring of help. Whenever we need it,” said Bronaugh.

Pena said as long as people want to donate they will continue to accept donations at their Odessa location.