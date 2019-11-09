West Texans get ready for the holiday season

Whether you believe it or not, we are just 46 days away from Christmas and during the weekend, West Texans had the chance to support local small businesses.

The first ever ‘Holly Jolly Market’ gave people in the Tall City a chance to shop for Christmas decor and gift items.

Over 100 vendors had different, hand crafted ornaments, Christmas wreaths and other holiday items were on sale during the market.

One of the event vendors, Heidi Kirk said, it’s important to support small local businesses because they are the backbone to the community.

"It’s our community, our community is what makes Midland strong, that sense of strength we have together the shared values,” said Kirk.

The organizers want to remind people the importance of shopping and supporting small business on Small Business Saturday, which is on November 30th.

“Most Midlanders really do celebrate Christmas and celebrate the holidays. We get ready for small business Saturday to support all of your friends and family and local vendors that are so into your community,” said Kirk.