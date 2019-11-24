West Texans feast before Thanksgiving Day

People from all around West Texas had the opportunity to gather and share a special meal before Thanksgiving Day.

The American Legion in Odessa held their 7th annual 'Thanksgiving Dinner Feast,’ on Sunday afternoon.

Turkey, am, mashed potatoes and of course pumpkin pie were all served to the people who wanted to feast and mingle before the holidays.

Jesse Porras, a coordinator said putting on this feast, year after year, never gets old and that is why it is his gift to the community.

“I understand that sometimes we all can't travel because of our jobs during the weekdays. I do this on the Sunday before Thanksgiving to have them invite their family and friends on this weekend and have a free Thanksgiving dinner. Again, you can't beat the price. It is free,” said Porras.

Porras said, it only makes sense to put an event like this together, since many people in the Permian Basin are here just for work with no family near by.