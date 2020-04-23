West Texan shares story from front line of COVID-19 fight

A West Texas woman is sharing her experiences from working on the front line against COVID-19 in New Jersey.

Lynda Daniels lives with her husband in the Big Bend area. However, two weeks ago, Daniels volunteered to leave her home and help people in the hard-hit American northeast.

“There’s desperation in the air,” Daniels said. “A war zone, I guess you could say. You’re trying to protect yourself, and at the same time you’re trying to take care of [patients].”

A respiratory therapist by trade, Daniels said she placed patients on life support, and unfortunately saw others die.

She said her time with one patient in particular will stick with her.

“He informed me that he’d been there for 22 days already,” Daniels said. “But that he was closer and closer to finally making his way home. That’s what they’re all fighting for. Going home.”

Having seen up-close what COVID-19 can do, Daniels encourages fellow West Texans to continue social distancing and hand washing.

“We really need to take this seriously,” she said. “We don’t want this to spread around here. It’s very mild here. It’s just scary. It’s very scary.”

Daniels is back in Lajitas but not at home, as she will remain in self quarantine for about two more weeks.

Fortunately, she said she feels good and hasn't shown any symptoms.