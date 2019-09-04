West Texan creates beautiful makeup look to show she’s #WestTexasStrong

A woman who says she has lived in West Texas for most of her life created a beautiful makeup look to show support to the Midland/Odessa community following Saturday’s shooting.

Celly Garnica added this picture on Facebook, showcasing the makeup.

She wrote, “Maybe to some people a makeup look isn’t much, but to an artist it’s a way of expressing our feelings. This Makeup Look is Dedicated to my people, the people of Midland/Odessa Texas.”

She writes about the different kind of pain that you feel when a tragedy like this happens in your home town.

Garnica ends the post commending the community for coming together during this difficult time.

“Let’s Stay United, We are Midlanders and Odessians, we are Texans, and most important of all we are Americans."