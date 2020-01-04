West Odessans reflect on week without water

The water main break that took 5 days to fix and impacted almost 25,000 thousand West Odessans, leaving them with little to no water is finally fixed.

We reached out to ECUD Saturday evening and the boil water notice in West Odessa is still in effect as they are waiting to hear back from TCEQ.

Tommy Ervin with the Ector County Utility District board president, said 29-feet of corroded steel pipe was replaced with this new PVC pipe.

The system was charged to flush out of the system and residents we spoke to on Saturday said the water pressure has built back up.

Sharron Odom had family visiting for the holidays and has 8 foster dogs. She tells CBS7 News she had to figure how to get clean water for these past 5 days.

A task she said took her back to the early days when sanitation was not around.

"It was a lot of work and a lot of stress, especially over the holidays. It is stressful anytime, we got tons of laundry, tons of cleaning now. 5 days is a long time to go without water. Especially for how much we pay in the county for that water,” said Odom.

