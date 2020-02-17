West Odessa community searching for missing man by foot, car and on horseback

The search continues for a missing Ector County man.

Whether it's looking on foot, by car, drone or horseback -- its been a true community effort to get 78-year-old Edward Moss, or Eddie, home.

Moss' granddaughter Tiffany Patterson said search crews have scanned the area from Knox Avenue all the way to West Loop 338 hoping to find him.

"We're scared to death. I'm trying to keep it together, trying not to cry about it -- just keeping a full rescue, alert mode kind of going," Patterson said. "We're all very scared because he is older and it is getting very cold at night. So, I think deep in our mind we're expecting the worst, but praying for the best."

Moss is 5'10'' - 6'0'' and about 215 lbs.

He was last seen near his home on Alexander Avenue Saturday night.

The family said Moss was recently diagnosed with dementia and was put on new medicine, which he hasn't taken for two days now.

Patterson explained that her grandfather may act confused, but should know his name and does have his ID on him.

The family is trying to stay strong, but knows the longer Moss is gone -- the further he could be.

"It's been just a great effort from the community, and we really, really appreciate it. But we don't want to stop until he's found. So please, don't give up," Patterson said.

The family is also asking for residents in the area to check their surveillance footage from the last couple of days, and come forward if you notice their loved one.

If you've seen Moss or might know where he is, you're asked to call the Ector County Sheriff's Office.