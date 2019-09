The public is invited to eat breakfast for a good cause at the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department's annual pancake fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 6 - 10:30 a.m. at 2757 North Tripp Avenue.

Plates of two pancakes, sausage, bacon, coffee and juice will be sold for $10 each.

Donations will also be accepted at the breakfast.