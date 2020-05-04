WesTex Urgent Care now offering COVID-19 antibody testing

WesTex Urgent Care is now offering antibody testing for COVID-19 at their locations in Midland and Odessa.

Antibodies are blood proteins built up to defend the body against a specific virus strain.

WesTex doctors explain they usually develop within two weeks after a person has fully recovered from a virus.

If someone tests positive for an antibody, they should be at less risk when they go back to work.

WesTex Urgent Care is accepting walk-ins for the tests.

They are also offering drive-thru tests for COVID-19 by appointment only.