Wendy's debuts new breakfast menu

Fast food fans now have a new option for an early morning quick bite.

Wendy’s is rolling out a new breakfast menu and shared samples at their Loop 250 location in Midland.

Their breakfast includes items like a bacon chicken croissant, bacon egg and cheese sandwich and frosty coffee drinks.

Management says they’re focused on keeping their food fresher and faster than other to-go restaurants in town.

“I don’t know about you, I’m not the world’s biggest fan of squish something and stick it in the bag,” Manager Jo Vanneter said. “We don’t do that. They squish the pancakes, they squish the hash browns, everything is squish. I don’t know about you, but I don’t like liquid egg. I like fresh eggs.”

Wendy’s will serve breakfast at all locations.

