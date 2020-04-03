Wells Fargo donates $57,500 for COVID-19 relief in Midland-Odessa

The Wells Fargo Foundation is donating $57,500 to support COVID-19 relief in Midland and Odessa.

According to a release, the money will be going towards Family Promise of Midland, TX Inc, United Way - Midland, United Way of Odessa, and Casa de Amigos of Midland.

“It’s important in times of community need that we all work together,” said Babby Newland, region bank president for North Texas/Upper Brazos. “We’re grateful for the leadership of these organizations for their ability to act quickly in caring for our local residents. We hope our support provides a measure of relief as we stand with the community during this challenging situation.”

Wells Fargo says that this donation is part of the $175 million in additional aid Wells Fargo announced in March to help address food, shelter, small business and housing stability, as well as provide help to public health organizations.