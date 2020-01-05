Weinstein’s reckoning: Trial looms 2 years after #MeToo wave

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for a bail hearing, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Updated: Sun 5:46 PM, Jan 05, 2020

(AP) – More than two years after a wave of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein ushered in the #MeToo movement, the disgraced movie mogul faces another reckoning: a criminal trial that could him put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Jury selection is scheduled to start this week in New York City in a case involving allegations that Weinstein raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

It is the only criminal case to arise from dozens of allegations against the Oscar-winning film producer.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and maintains any sexual activity was consensual.

