Harvey Weinstein arrives at court ahead of sex assault trial

NEW YORK (AP) - Harvey Weinstein and several women who have accused him of sexual misconduct converged Monday at a New York City courthouse ahead of his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein, center, arrives for a court hearing, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (Source: Mark Lennihan)

The 67-year-old movie mogul entered the building Monday leaning on a walker following recent back surgery.

He, his lawyers and a judge were handling the final preparations before jury selection starts this week.

A group of Weinstein’s accusers spoke with reporters outside court, including actress Rose McGowan. She thanked the women who will testify for representing many more women she says may never get their day in court.

The disgraced movie mogul faces allegations that he raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty and says any sexual activity was consensual. If he’s convicted of the most serious charges against him, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

