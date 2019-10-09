Website dubbed the "Uber of haircuts" launches in Texas

Amid the more than 800 new laws that went into effect at the beginning of September in Texas, one midland business owner is using a specific change to expand her dream.

Anna Palko owns a hair salon in Midland. When she noticed some people don’t really have time for a haircut, she worked with state law makers to all her to bring the haircut to her customers.

“I flew to the state capital in Austin. I talked to Senator Seliger and pitched him an idea of getting a bill passed to change that rule- simply for the website,” she said.

After months of discussions, and many flights, legislation was hammered out and signed by the Governor. The legislation allows barbers to do house calls. It went into effect September 1st.

Palko then started a barber house call service, called Mocuts.

“It’s a website similar to Uber, but it’s for barbers. Barbers come to your convenience at your home, office, work and cut your hair. You go into the website, you pick a barber based on their rating, price range, work. You select your barber, book them and they come directly to you at the time slot you choose,” she said.

Each professional stylist has a valid barber or cosmetology license and driver’s license. Palko said she also does a background check to make sure the haircuts are as safe as they are convenient.

Palko added that many the hair professionals on the website also work in other salons around town. On the Mocuts website, the professionals set their own rates for their haircut services.

“I’m excited about it. It definitely changes the game in barbering. It’s the first of its kind in the state of Texas, so I’m excited to see how it takes off and the results,” she said.

Palko said the new service helps those hairstylists too, because it allows them to work even during the slow times of the week.

The Midland businesswoman says 15 stylists have already signed up in the Midland and Odessa area, and professionals in Dallas are in the pipeline.

Palko said they have their sights set on signing up professionals in Lubbock next, but hope to see customers and hairstylists signed up in every Texas county in the future.