Weapons seized at Presidio port of entry, two women arrested

Two women were arrested after four weapons were found and seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers last week.

According to CBP, officers were working at the Presidio port of entry on Wednesday, January 29 when a truck was denied entry to Mexico.

The officers began inspecting the vehicle and found four .22 caliber handguns hidden under the front seats.

The two women who were in the truck at the time, Pricilla Martinez, 39, and Jessica Tagle, 35, were both arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

HSI agents then learned that the two women were connected to a person involved in a failed weapon smuggling attempt. That person was the subject of an active manslaughter warrant out of Austin.

“An enforcement action at the port of entry will sometimes open the door to the discovery of other illegal activity,” said CBP Presidio Port Director Fred Hutterer. “By working closely with our DHS partners at Homeland Security Investigations a dangerous person was taken into custody.”