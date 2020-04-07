"We will bounce back," says Senator Cornyn as pandemic concerns continue

Sen. John Cornyn is staying busy helping constituents while sheltering in place in Texas. He said he is on conference calls and video calls with local banks, credit unions and small businesses talking with them about how the government is going to help them through the tough time.

Sen. John Cornyn discussed how he is staying busy helping his constituents while sheltering in place. (Source: Gray DC)

"We're not ready yet and we may not be ready for the next few weeks, but eventually, we will bounce back," Cornyn said.

Cornyn said he is meeting with sexual assault survivors and organizations who help them on Tuesday afternoon about how the government can help them.

Watch the full interview with Sen. Cornyn above.

