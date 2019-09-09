'We Choose our Future' PAC host rally for the community

In just a few months citizens in the Tall City are going to be able to cast their votes during Election Day.

One item that is going to be on the ballot is a $569 million dollar bond for Midland Independent School District.

‘We Choose our Future’ PAC was created to inform the Midland community about MISD’s bond and participants were shown how they can get involved getting the bond passed.

The PAC put together a community rally and block walk party on Saturday, which featured a DJ, food and voter registration.

Volunteers walked around Midland neighborhoods to share information and get the community excited about Election Day.

Christine Foreman with, ‘We Choose our Future’ said if this bond is not passed in November the students of the Tall City will greatly suffer.

“It’s really important for us to show our community and citizens that education is important but we can’t do it without seats. We can’t do it without classrooms. We can’t do it without safe campuses,” said Foreman.

Foreman said if you would like more information on the bond or how you can volunteer you can visit their website here.