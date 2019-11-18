We Choose Our Future SPAC files for recount on Midland ISD bond election

The We Choose Our Future, SPAC has filed for a recount in the Midland ISD School Bond election after the bond failed by 25 votes.

The Midland County Election Board announced on Wednesday that the final votes on the bond were:

FOR: 11,803

AGAINST: 11,828

We Choose Our Future released the following on their Facebook page:

"We Choose Our Future, SPAC has elected to file for a recount on the Midland ISD School Bond election. It is standard practice to request a recount for any election with so few ballots determining the outcome. In several states, this 25 vote difference (0.1% of all votes cast) would have triggered an automatic recount. We owe it to the voters, and our supporters, to ensure an accurate vote count. We look forward to a transparent and open process. - Christine Foreman and Dave Joyner, Co-Chairs"