Water main break affecting residents and businesses in West Odessa

According to city officials, parts of West Odessa spent the day with little or no water because of a water main break.

ECUD is asking customers at this time to limit their water use for household and domestic use only, until the break is fixed.

The City of Odessa said businesses and residents won't have their water completely restored until tomorrow.

CBS7 News spoke with one West Odessan on how the water main break has impacted their family so far and what they plan on doing.

Katie Towery lives in an R.V. park near the impacted area and said this water main break has made her and other families in the park's day very hard since faucets and water taps ran dry today.

She said she woke up this morning thinking her pipes were frozen and found out from a friend about the break.

"There have been a lot of, "no." The kids want to bake, make oatmeal. She wants to wash the dishes, my six-year-old does and I can't let her wash the dishes,” said Towery.

According to the City of Odessa the water main break was reported near the intersection of 42nd street and West Loop 338 in West Odessa.

ECUD customers will have little too no water until the break is being repaired…

Towery tells CBS7 News, the hardest part for her and her family is going to be doing everyday tasks around her R.V.

"It is going to be hard to keep everyone bathroom and it is messing with dinner plans and what we are going to cook and thankfully we all have some bottled water. I imagine the Wal-Mart down the road is going to run out of bottled water,” said Towery.

Repair parts are being shipped this evening and the City of Odessa said the system should return to full-service tomorrow afternoon.

As for Towery, she said she will be making other plans in the meantime to help deal with the problem.

"We were planning on going to Wichita Falls on Thursday morning. We may just go earlier. Being water free is kind of an adventure. We will just have to see how it goes,” said Towery.

As always, CBS7 News will keep you updated with the latest on this water main break.