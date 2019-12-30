Water main break affecting homes and businesses in West Odessa

A water main break has left many homes and businesses in West Odessa without water on Monday.

The break was reported near the intersection of 42nd Street and West Loop 338.

The City of Odessa says it's an 18" supply line that serves a majority of the ECUD service area. They say the break has been isolated and crews are digging now so they can assess the damage and start repairing the line.

According to officials, water is not expected to be restored until later today. A specific time was not given.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.