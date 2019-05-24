Water line repairs to cause water pressure issues in Big Spring

Water line repairs scheduled for the end of the month are expected to cause water pressure issues for some Big Spring residents.

According to the City of Big Spring, city contractors will begin the repairs on Thursday, May 30.

The city says that residents west and south of FM 700 and west of Gregg/Hiway 87 will likely experience low to no water pressure at this time. According to a release, the city will be working to provide these residents with water until at least 10 p.m.

The repairs are expected to be finished by Friday morning.