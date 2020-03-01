Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US as officials apply travel restrictions

President Donald Trump says the United States is “super prepared” for a wider coronavirus outbreak and “there’s no reason to panic.” He spoke Saturday after officials reported the first death from the disease in the U.S.

A staff member blocks the view as a person is taken by a stretcher to a waiting ambulance from a nursing facility where more than 50 people are sick and being tested for the COVID-19 virus, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Kirkland, Wash. (Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Trump and other officials announced the U.S. is banning travel to Iran and urging Americans not to travel to regions of Italy and South Korea where the virus has been prevalent.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams urged in a tweet Saturday for consumers to stop buying face masks.

Retailers like CVS and Walgreens say they’ve noticed an increase in demand for the masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes, according to CNN.

“Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!” Adams tweeted. “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

He went on to say that the best ways to protect yourself from the virus are with “everyday preventive actions,” like staying home if you’re sick and washing your hands.

Officials in California, Oregon and Washington state are worried about the novel coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities because people are being infected by unknown means.

The governor of Washington state declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the first such reported death in the United States.

Officials say the victim was a man in his late 50s who had a high medical risk before contracting the virus.

In addition, more than 50 people in a nursing facility in Kirkland, Washington, are sick and being tested for the virus. A woman in her 40s who works at the facility and a resident in her 70s have tested positive for the virus.

Iran raises death toll to 54 from new coronavirus

Iran’s Health Ministry raised on Sunday the nationwide death toll from the new coronavirus to 54 as the number of infected cases jumped overnight to 978 people.

Health Minister Kianoush Jahanpour said new cases were confirmed in a number of cities, including Mashhad, which is home to Iran’s most important Shiite shrine that attracts pilgrims from across the region.

Calls by Iran’s civilian government to clerics to close such shrines to to the public have not been uniformly followed.

Virus outbreak batters economies, raises fear of spread

Amid fears about where the next outbreak of a fast-spreading new virus would appear, infections and deaths are continuing to rise across the globe, emptying streets of tourists and workers, shaking economies and rewriting the realities of daily life.

Panic-buying of daily necessities emerged in Japan, tourist sites across Asia, Europe and the Mideast were deserted, and governments closed schools and banned big gatherings.

Amusement parks have been shuttered and concerts cancelled. In Paris, priests stopped placing sacramental bread in worshippers’ mouths.

Satellite images released Saturday by NASA and the European Space Agency showed pollution is down over China following a production halt by many factories due to the coronavirus, CNN reports.

Images taken from January 1-20 show higher levels of nitrogen dioxide in the air. But from February 10-25, traces of the gas are hardly visible.

“This is the first time I have seen such a dramatic drop-off over such a wide area for a specific event,” said Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The earliest signs of change were over Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.

