Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case

The New Orleans Police Department says a misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. has been rescinded.

The warrant was issued Thursday.

Video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room victory celebration after Monday night’s college national championship game in the Superdome.

A police official on Saturday said that the security officer involved in the incident decided to drop the charge.

Beckham has also come under scrutiny over his apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the game.

