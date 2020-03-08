Warbirds opening game postponed

The West Texas Warbirds’ home opener has been postponed, according to the team. The new professional indoor football franchise was scheduled to play its first ever game on Saturday March 14.

“We will be pushing our home opener back to April 4th due to unforeseen circumstances that are beyond our control,” the team wrote on Facebook. “This was a league-wide decision. An official announcement from the CIF will be coming soon. We understand the perception, but we'd rather postpone and give the fans and sponsors the product they were promised.”

Warbirds co-owner and general manager Leif Kertis said the team will hold a press conference in the coming days to update the public on the situation.

The team’s season is now scheduled to start on the road in Oklahoma on Saturday March 21.

