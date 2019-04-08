Wanted sex offender arrested at Border Patrol checkpoint

A man, who's a wanted sex offender, was apprehended by Border Patrol agents at the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Station.

Sierra Blanca agents encountered 38-year-old Vietnamese resident Hoa Min while conducting immigration inspections of the passengers at a bus at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint on Thursday, April 4th.

Hoa Min was traveling to Dallas, Texas when the agents questioned him.

After the agents conducted their investigation of the man, they determined that Hoa Minh Le was wanted for indecency with a minor out of Dallas, Texas.

Le was turned over to the Hudspeth County Sheriff's Office for the extradition of his warrant of arrest.