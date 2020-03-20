Walmart to hire 15,000 new associates in Texas, IDs Mildand/Odessa as priority market

Walmart is looking to hire 15,000 new associates in Texas alone.

Walmart says it will be hiring across the state and especially in its priority hiring markets of: Midland/Odessa, Amarillo. Irving, Austin.

Across the nation, Walmart plans to hire 150,000 new associates from now through the end of May.

If you're interested in applying, visit Walmartcareers.com, or text 'jobs' to 240240 to get started.

As for it's current employees, Walmart plans to pay out more than $365 million in cash bonuses. Walmart says every hourly associate employed as of March 1 will qualify, and the cash bonuses will be paid out April 2.