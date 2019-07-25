Walmart employees terrified after company fires an employee for anonymously posting confidential information on Reddit

Some Walmart employees are fearful that the company is spying on their social-media activity after a worker was fired this week for anonymous Reddit postings.

The fired employee was a regular contributor to a highly active Walmart-focused forum on Reddit with more than 54,000 subscribers.

He was fired earlier this month for sharing confidential information, including internal company documents about a new Walmart initiative called "great workplace" that is being tested in some stores.

The employee announced his termination on Monday in a post on Reddit that advised Walmart workers to "be mindful" of the company's confidentiality policy. He said the firing was "entirely" his fault and that Walmart officials presented him with printouts of his Reddit profile during a meeting before his termination.

