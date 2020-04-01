WSJ: Trump to meet with oil CEO's Friday

President Trump is scheduled to meet with the CEO's of some of the biggest oil companies in the country to talk about measures to help the industry weather an unprecedented oil crash, people familiar with the matter said.

The meeting is to take place at the White House and will include Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Darren Woods, Chevron Corp. Chief Executive Mike Wirth, and other top executives.

WTI Crude closed down $.17 today at $20.31 a barrel - the lowest it's been in years.