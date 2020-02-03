WINTER STORM WATCH in effect starting Tuesday evening; Snow in the forecast

A storm system that will strengthen quickly will take aim at the Permian Basin beginning Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.

It could mean snow accumulations across the area of anywhere from 1 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service office in Midland. These are likely to change over the next 24 hours as the storm evolves.

As of Monday morning, it looks like the best chance for snow accumulation will be across southeast New Mexico, the Guadalupe Mountains, and the northern Permian Basin.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The CBS7 Weather Team is tracking the storm and will have updates as the storm gets closer.