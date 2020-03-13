WEATHER AUTHORITY: Damaging hail and tornadoes possible Friday

Much of West Texas is under an enhanced risk for severe weather on Friday.

The severe weather could bring damaging hail the size of golf balls, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour and a few possible tornadoes.

The storms will move from west to east.

Southeast New Mexico and the western Permian Basin can expect to see storms from 2-5 p.m.

The rest of the Permian Basin between Fort Stockton, Seminole and Big Spring will see storms from 5-10 p.m.

The storms will also include heavy rain and lightning.

Be sure to follow CBS7 on Facebook for the latest updates on today's severe weather.