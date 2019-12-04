AUSTIN, Tx. (KOSA) -- The Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention & Community Safety is holding a hearing in Austin on Wednesday morning where they will discuss how law enforcement agencies, fusion centers, mental health providers, digital platforms and social media companies such as Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc., can better collaborate to detect, prevent, and respond to mass violence and terroristic activity. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.
WATCH: Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention & Community Safety holding hearing
Posted: Wed 8:58 AM, Dec 04, 2019 |
Updated: Wed 9:01 AM, Dec 04, 2019
Holiday week full of "unbelievable" violent crime in Odessa; City withholding important information on cases from public