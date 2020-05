A police officer and two state troopers in Central Texas had a close call with an 18-wheeler on Wednesday.

(Video courtesy of the City of Belton)

According to the City of Belton, the officers responded to an 18-wheeler crash along I-35 just before 2 p.m.

At 2:45 p.m. a second 18-wheeler lost control and crossed the median before stopping on the side of the road.

The officers involved were able to get out of the way just in time and no serious injuries were reported.