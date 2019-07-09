WATCH: Jail staff chases escaped inmate in Ky. Walmart parking lot, 3 still on the run

Four inmates escaped from the Kentucky River Regional Jail in Hazard around 6 p.m. Monday.

An escaped inmate ran through the Walmart parking lot in Hazard. // Viewer Submitted Photo

"We were picking up trays and somewhere in that area a set of keys were dropped," said Lonnie Brewe, the jail administrator.

A viewer submitted a video to WYMT of jail employees chasing down one of the inmates in the Walmart parking lot. The witness said the inmate dropped a set of keys and lost his shoes outside the viewer's vehicle before running off in his socks. Officials caught him a short time later.

"They were actually secured in their cell, they had to go through three locked doors to get out of the jail," Brewer said of the lengths the men had to take to escape.

The Hazard Police Department and Kentucky State Police are still looking for the three other men: Kenneth Spurlock, James Reed, and Steven Smith.

Jail officials tell us a jail employee dropped his keys near a cell. The four inmates were able to grab the keys and use them to escape.

The employee is suspended pending an investigation.

"This is staff error. I apologize to our community for any confusion or worries this may have started, but we will locate these gentlemen and we will put them back behind bars," said Brewer.

