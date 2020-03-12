WATCH: A walkthrough of the screening process at Medical Center Hospital

Medical Center Hospital began screening visitors on Wednesday to make sure the people visiting those in the hospital aren't sick themselves.

CBS7 News Director Scott Pickey and Assignment Manager Chase Cochran visited the hospital to see what all is involved in the screening process.

Anyone visiting family and friends at MCH now has to make a quick stop at the front doors before going in.

The hospital says the new screening policy is recommended by the CDC to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The screening involves questions and a signature.

"We ask a couple quick screening questions based off CDC recommendations about traveling outside of the country and if they're showing any signs of respiratory illness," said Natalie Sandell, the Divisional Director of Nursing Administration at MCH.

Sandell says the goal is to keep prevention at the top of everyone's mind.

"Really we want to bring awareness to washing your hands and coughing. If you are sick then maybe don't visit people that are already in that compromised state."

Once you're cleared, you get to wear a bright green sticker that proves you're good to go.