Volunteers needed to help Ector County interview COVID patients, figure out where they went

No new coronavirus cases were reported in Ector County Wednesday, but officials are still working to learn more about where the 11 positive patients set foot in the community before they were diagnosed.

We know by now the virus can stick to surfaces for days or even weeks.

That’s why people want to know which places in the area might have been exposed by those patients.

The county explained they interview positively tested patients and people they’ve been in close contact with to create a timeline of where they went before they ended up in a hospital or in quarantine.

Simple, but not easy.

The health department doesn’t have enough people to make all those calls quickly, and it’ll only get harder in the coming weeks.

“As our case numbers increase were going to need additional staff to do that,” Ector County Judge Debi Hays said. “We can’t actually reach out and ask our hospital to give up their staff to come and help us”

So instead the county says former nurses or medical students can rise to the challenge and volunteer their time to help with these interviews.

You can call 432-241-1560 to volunteer.

Meanwhile, MCH reports they’re grateful for the help they’ve received from the public so far.

More than 900 masks have been sewed for the hospital staff and a local nail salon donated their entire stock of n95 masks for nurses to use while they treat patients.

Both hospitals said any medical donations are extremely value at this time.